What Jennifer Lopez Has Learned in Quarantine

The singer and actress also announced the release date for her new makeup line, which is set to come out next year.

During an interview with WSJ Magazine for their November Innovators issue, Jennifer Lopez, 51, opened up about her time in quarantine. She said the pandemic has helped her children Emme and Max to be more open about what they want. "I actually loved being home and having dinner with the kids every night, which I hadn’t done in probably — ever," Lopez said. "And the kids kind of expressed to me, like, the parts that they were fine with about our lives and the parts they weren't fine with."

She described the past several months as "a real eye-opener and a reassessment, to really take a look at what was working and what wasn't working," which allowed her to reflect on her parenting strategies and skills. "You thought you were doing OK, but you're rushing around and you're working and they're going to school and we're all on our devices."

"We're providing this awesome life for them, but at the same time, they need us," Lopez added. "They need us in a different way. We have to slow down and we have to connect more. And, you know, I don't want to miss things."

Last week, Lopez was awarded WSJ Magazine's Innovators Award for Pop Culture Innovator of the Year, which was virtually presented to her by Colombian singer Maluma, who stars with her in the upcoming rom-com Marry Me. "Until the world is 100 percent perfect and completely fixed I will never be done," Lopez said in her acceptance speech. "Every day I'm trying to be a better version of myself."