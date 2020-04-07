How Will the Coronavirus Pandemic Affect J.Lo And A-Rod's Wedding Plans?

Jennifer Lopez opened up to Ellen DeGeneres about how the coronavirus pandemic has impacted her wedding to Alex Rodriguez. After two years of dating, the power couple got engaged in March 2019, though since then they have given few clues about when their wedding might happen. Like other brides-to-be, it seems the Nuyorican singer and actress has had to put her wedding plans on hold due to the current global health crisis. In an interview for the new at-home edition of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Lopez, 50, said social distancing has her considering a TikTok wedding. “It did affect it a little bit,” she said. “So, we’ll see what happens now … I really don’t know what’s gonna happen now as far as dates or anything like that.”

Image zoom Alex Rodríguez/Instagram

The former baseball player, of Dominican descent, and the Hustlers star have so far excelled at TikTok with their fun videos together. “Do a TikTok wedding?” Lopez joked. “Something to think about. We can’t make any commitments right now.” The couple, like much of the world, is quarantining at home with their kids, and waiting to see when this health crisis resolves. “We are just kind of in a holding pattern like the rest of the world,” she said. “So, again, it’s just something we have to wait and see in a few months how this all pans out.”

Image zoom Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and family.

J.Lo is grateful for this downtime with her family now that her super-busy work schedule has been put on pause during the pandemic. “The whole family is here, we are all shut down for a few weeks now,” she said about Rodriguez and his daughters, Natasha, 15, and Ella, 11, and her 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max. “I have to say, I’ve been so on the run for the past few years that it’s nice to be home. I had planned to take a little bit of time off after the whole Super Bowl thing and World of Dance that I just finished filming a few weeks ago, so it’s been nice so far.”

Image zoom Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Although they miss their family outings, they are making the most of their time at home. “I’m not a teacher,” she admitted about the challenges of helping kids with assignments from their online classes. “Also, have you seen the math that they make the kids do now? It’s a new math … it’s crazy. So half the time I’m like ‘OK, yeah, let’s look up that word, what does that mean?’” Homework aside, she has stayed busy with new projects. She recently shared a promo video on social media of Thanks a Million, the series she is starring in and producing for Quibi. But will she record new music while in quarantine like Bad Bunny, Anuel AA, and Karol G? We'll stay tuned.