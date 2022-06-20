The singer-actress shows fans how to combine function and fashion.

Jennifer Lopez Proves She is the Queen of Traveling in Style in New Video

Jennifer Lopez is a reina in her own right.

She is a performer, an entrepreneur and a mother—there is very little Lopez cannot do in this world and we stan it.

Another thing she has always had an affinity for has been fashion and in her latest Instagram video, posted on June 20, she proves that regardless of what you are doing you should always look fly.

In the video, fans can see JLo walking up to her private plane in a silky and flowy white two-piece patterned set with white sky-high heels.

Lopez paired her ensemble with red large-framed sunglasses and a matching red purse.

Surely after a weekend of celebrating her father and love Ben Affleck for Father's Day, the singer-actress is looking to travel comfortably.

On June 19, the mother of two took to Instagram to share a touching tribute video to Affleck, highlighting several personal and intimate moments they've experienced together.