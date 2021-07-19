The challenge based on the new song released by the pop superstar, featuring Rauw Alejandro, has received more than 11.8 million views on TikTok since its release date in early July.

It looks like Jennifer López's love life is not the only trending topic on social media.

Two weeks after López and Rauw Alejandro challenged their fans to get on their feet and show off their dance moves with #CambiaElPaso, the hashtag is trending with more than 11.8 million views and 5,000 original videos featuring her followers.

In anticipation of the release of the hit song "Cambia el paso," Lopez shared teaser clips using content and lyrics from the music video featuring her and Alejandro in Miami Beach, FL.

"All she wants to do is just dance, dance, dance #CambiaElPaso #SongOfTheSummer," López wrote on her TikTok account on July 5th, as she previewed some of her moves in the video, which premiered July 9th.

The song initially gained popularity over rumors that the lyrics referred to López's split with Alex Rodríguez earlier this year. She is now dating former love, actor Ben Affleck.

"If something's not feeling right, whatever it is in your life, like, just make that move," López said on SiriusXM's Pitbull's Globalization. "And dance."

López continues to encourage fans to share their own moves inspired by the song's choreography and has been sharing them on her TikTok and Instagram pages.