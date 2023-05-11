Why Jennifer Lopez Believes that The Perfect Mother Doesn't Exist

The actress and mamá explains to People Chica why moms being the "best versions" of themselves is enough.

Whether you are a working mamá or one who stayed home to help raise the niños—mom guilt is a real thing.

Per ChoosingTherapy.com, mom guilt references the feelings of guilt that mothers experience regarding their ability to attend to their child's needs. While any caregiver to children can feel this, moms usually bear the brunt of it because society holds women more accountable regarding childcare.

For her upcoming Netflix film, The Mother, superstar Latina Jennifer Lopez revealed that the question of what makes a perfect mother was something she asked herself when taking on this project.

She tells People Chica, "I think we all question like: am I great mom? Am I doing the right things? Am I making the right choices? Could I have done better?"

Jennifer Lopez with co-star Lucy Paez at "The Mother" premiere. Jennifer Lopez with co-star Lucy Paez at "The Mother" premiere. | Credit: Netflix

Referencing her character in the film, Lopez adds, "And I think those are the things that this mother is grappling with because of the life circumstances that have brought her to the point where she has to—like I said, give up her child and now go back and protect her when she's 12 years old and meet her kind of for the first time."

The Good Trouble producer goes on to note that the comparison between her character and the woman who would raise her film daughter Zoe, played by Lucy Paez, was something that got her thinking.

She continued, "And I like the idea of like: okay, well, this—is this the perfect mom—the one who raised her and was there and took her to school every day and did this? Or is this the perfect mom, and who's right, and who's wrong—the one who can protect her and keep her from being killed?

Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, and director Niki Caro at "The Mother" premiere. Jennifer Lopez, Lucy Paez, Omari Hardwick, and director Niki Caro at "The Mother" premiere. | Credit: Netflix

But in Lopez's mind, each mother is "being the best versions" of themself given their situation.

"And the truth is, they're both being the best versions of the mom that they can be. And I think that's the point," she asserts.