Jennifer Lopez Thanks Health Workers on National Nurses Day

The Bronx diva sent a message to frontline workers giving it their all during the coronavirus pandemic.

May 6 is National Nurses Day in the United States, and on Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez was one of the many who thanked health care workers for their efforts in the fight against coronavirus. "In celebration of #NationalNursesDay, I wanted to send a special thanks to you," she wrote.

In a series of videos, she thanked the workers of Montefiore Hospital, NewYork–Presbyterian Hospital, Mount Sinai Hospital, and other first responders and health care workers around the world. "We love you, we are with you and we are so thankful for everything you are doing!" she said.

Alongside her fiancé Alex Rodriguez, J.Lo accepted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's request for her to urge everyone to stay home to stop the spread of the virus. In the video, the couple shared that they're staying home to help all those who are fighting the disease. They also nominated Jimmy Fallon to create his own video imploring Americans to stay home.

J.Lo recently partnered with the mobile video platform Quibi for the program Thanks a Million, where celebrities give like Nick Jonas and Kristen Bell give back to those less fortunate.