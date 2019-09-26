Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Are Doing the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Image zoom Amy Sussman/SHJ2019/WireImage,

Following weeks of rumors, Jennifer Lopez has confirmed that she’ll take the stage with Shakira at the Super Bowl halftime show in February. “This is happening,” she tweeted on Thursday, along with a photo of Shakira wearing an armband bearing the logo for Pepsi, the longtime sponsor of the show.

Shakira, who also confirmed the news via Twitter, will be joining her. “Get ready,” the Colombian singer tweeted. “It doesn’t get any bigger than this!” Earlier this month, when asked about whether or not she was doing the Super Bowl, J.Lo replied, “I don’t know!” She’d hinted at wanting to do it back in July, telling Entertainment Tonight, “We’ve thought about the Super Bowl and it’s in Miami, it’s a big deal but we’ll see. They make their own decisions over there.”

“These two remarkable artists are setting a new precedent for what this show can become, and we’re confident that this will be an incredible performance for the ages,” Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing for Pepsi, said in a statement. Meanwhile, J.Lo continues to generate Oscar buzz for her performance in Hustlers, so 2020 is shaping up to be an exciting year for her.

Super Bowl LIV is set to take place February 2, 2020 (which also happens to be Shakira’s birthday) at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.