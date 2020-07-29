Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's Super Bowl Show Earns Four Emmy Nominations

The show is nominated for awards including Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

Five months after their joint halftime show at this year's Super Bowl, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira are celebrating another milestone — a slew of Emmy nominations. The performance received four nods in the categories of Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special, Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction for a Variety Special, Outstanding Music Direction, and Outstanding Variety Special (Live).

"I just heard from @JLo that we have four #Emmys nominations for the Super Bowl LIV HT show!" Shakira tweeted of the news. "That’s amazing. Thank you @TelevisionAcad and everyone who made this possible."

Lopez also thanked the Television Academy for the Super Bowl nominations as well as for the one for her NBC show World of Dance.

Despite the duo's nominations, many were upset by the lack of Latinx actors nominated in the other categories. "Where is the Latinx representation in Hollywood???" comedian Aida Rodriguez asked. "Don’t be scared Latinos, speak up!"