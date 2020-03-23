Jennifer Lopez Pays Tribute to Selena With New Video Celebrating Her Life

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez celebrated the 23rd anniversary of the movie Selena, in which she played the beloved Queen of Tex-Mex. "I can’t believe it’s been 23 years since this incredible movie came out and 25 years since her passing," Lopez wrote on Instagram. "Selena was such an inspiration to me and I was so lucky to be chosen to play her. As an artist, this movie truly was an experience I’m going to remember for the rest of my life."

J.Lo shared a video featuring clips from the movie and from real-life Selena performances; she also talked about Selena's legacy in a new interview."God sent me that role for a reason so I could learn from her, so I could always have her as an inspiration," she says in the video. "She's just one of those very special type of artists that with her music and her spirit and her joy and her heart really touched people."

The 25th anniversary of Selena's death is March 25. Her family is planning a tribute concert with performances by Pitbull, Becky G, and Los Tucanes de Tijuana. The concert was originally set for May 9 but has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.