The "On My Way" singer was honored with the Icon Award and gave a showstopping performance where she honored the late Mexican American singer.

Jennifer Lopez is many things—a mother, a singer, an actress and a true icon.

On March 22, Lopez was honored at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards with their prestigious Icon Award (an award she now shares with previous winners Bon Jovi and Elton John, per Billboard).

During the telecast, Lopez gave a blowout performance that featured many of her past looks. One look, in particular, gave tribute to another icon: Selena Quintanilla.

Performers are seen on stage during a Jennifer Lopez tribute at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Awards at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California on March 22, 2022. Credit: Getty Images / Kevin Winter

Kicking off her performance, actor and LGBTQIA+ advocate Billy Porter greeted the audience, making way for a several drag performers to strut their stuff down a makeshift runway on stage.

Along with her tribute to Quintanilla, she also had other performers wearing outfits like her iconic green Versace dress and her silvery Super Bowl performance outfit, to name a few.

In addition to all the fans present at the award show, Lopez also counted on the support of beau Ben Affleck and daughter Emme Muñiz.

She also accepted the Icon Award and gave a heartfelt speech that was met by much cheering from fans in the audience.

Lopez profusely thanked fans for their years of support, noting that she is able to live out her dreams because of them.