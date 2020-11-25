Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Thoughts on Netflix's New Selena Show

The 1997 film Selena catapulted Jennifer Lopez to stardom, and now, the actress and singer is sharing her thoughts on Netflix's upcoming show Selena: The Series, set to premiere December 4. "Guys, I don't know if you've heard about this new Selena series on Netflix," Lopez said in a video. "Playing Selena was kind of a landmark moment in my career and I was so excited when I saw the trailer and heard about it. It's a great way for this generation to get to know Selena. I love Selena. It's a big part of my life and my career. And I can't wait to see it."

The new Netflix show will air in two parts and will focus on the late Tejana singer's childhood and her rise to stardom. Christian Serratos, star of The Walking Dead, will play the role of Selena. "When I was younger, I remember hearing her music in the house," Serratos recently told Entertainment Weekly. "When I got older, YouTube became a big thing and I discovered this video of her performing 'Que Creias.' Whenever I would talk about Selena, that was the video I showed everyone of her. I was able to perform that song on the show, and I was so nervous and so excited! I didn't want to speak to anyone because that was my special moment with her. It was really incredible!"