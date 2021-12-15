The biopic based on the life and death of singer Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was part of a group of 25 films being entered into the registry.

Jennifer Lopez's Selena Forever Immortalized As It Is Inducted Into National Film Registry

No one can deny the power that the 1997 Selena biopic film had on generations of Latinos across the globe. The film, which catapulted Jennifer Lopez's career into the stratosphere, follows the story of the late Tejano songstress Selena Quintanilla-Pérez.

NBC reports that the Library of Congress is now immortalizing the iconic film by adding it to the National Film Registry.

Actress Jennifer Lopez, who plays Selena in the mo Credit: RICCO TORRES/AFP/Getty Images

The film was directed by Mexican American filmmaker Gregory Nava and followed Quintanilla-Pérez's life and career up until her murder at the age of 23.

In addition to Lopez, the film also stars Constance Marie (as Marcela Quintanilla), Jackie Guerra (as Suzette Quintanilla), Jon Seda (as Chris Pérez) and iconic actor Edward James Olmos (as Abraham Quintanilla).

jennifer-lopez-cast-selena-movie Credit: Getty Images/Handout

Selena is one of 25 films that are being inducted into the National Film Registry, per NBC.