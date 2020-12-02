Jennifer Lopez on Her JLo Beauty Line and How the Women in Her Family Inspired Her

Jennifer Lopez is famous for her "J.Lo glow" and is frequently asked to spill the secrets behind her radiant skin. Now, she's giving the keys to her fans with her new JLo Beauty skincare line, which goes on sale January 1.

"I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often," Lopez said during an appearance on PEOPLE (The Show!). "It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking."

The mantra behind her skincare line is "beauty has no expiration date," so she made sure her products could work on women of all ages, from her 12-year-old daughter, Emme, to her 74-year-0ld mom, Guadalupe. "Emme loves skincare and she uses the products. All the girls ... I have a video of them literally testing the products with me when we first got them, which is super cute," she said. "And my mom steals my cream. She comes to my house and steals it. I'm like, 'Just ask me for it. I'll give it to you!'"

The "I'm Real" singer says the women in her family and the beauty lessons she learned from them inspired her. "The hero ingredient and the basis of the line was kind of a secret that my mom and aunt had from a very young age, which is olive oil. It's nature's secret ingredient which we don't use enough of," Lopez told People. "They would use it on their skin and on their body, their face and their hair to get like a glow and to highly hydrate and moisturize."

The star, 51, says she polished the products for the past three years to make sure they were perfect for their debut. "I think I drove everybody a little bit crazy because I didn't want to put my name on anything that didn't work or wasn't exactly what I wanted it to be," she said. The line includes: Gel Cream Cleanser ($38), Multitasking Serum ($79), Multitasking Mask ($18), Nonstop Wonder Cream ($58), Broad Spectrum SPF 30 Moisturizer ($54), Eye Cream ($48), Complexion Booster ($39), and Skin-Nutritious Dietary Supplement ($36).

The movie star has bottled up her beauty secrets. "One of the things I learned is that inflammation and dehydration cause aging," she said during the JLo Beauty press junket. "I take these supplements to attack the inflammation from the inside. The ingredients help fight oxidative stress. I want it to be a big part of people's skincare routines."