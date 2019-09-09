Jennifer Lopez Will Be Honored With iHeartRadio's Corazón Latino Award

Jennifer Lopez will be honored with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino Award at Fiesta Latina, where the Nuyorican singer and actress will be one of the performers. The superstar will be recognized for her humanitarian efforts in disaster relief, children’s health and human rights at the Fiesta Latina concert on November 2 in Miami. Daddy Yankee, Ozuna, Pedro Capó, Gente de Zona, Sech, Tito El Bambino and Jowell & Randy are also part of the lineup this year.

Enrique Santos will be hosting the gala and will present J.Lo with the award, “which honors an individual that exemplifies their big heart through their selfless work in enhancing the lives, heritage and future of the Latin community,” iHeartRadio stated in a press release. “This year, we’re truly excited to honor the hardest-working woman in showbiz with the iHeartRadio Premio Corazón Latino award,” said Enrique Santos, chairman and chief creative officer for iHeartLatino. “As a global advocate for children, women and all Latinos, the list of foundations and charities that J.Lo has supported throughout her career is endless and the positive impact that she’s had on the entire entertainment industry and so many lives is immeasurable. I can’t wait to see the queen dominate our stage this year.”

The Hustlers star, who celebrated her glorious 50th birthday with her concert tour It’s My Party, is also a devoted philanthropist. She has been honored for her charity work with organizations like Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club, the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, the American Red Cross, DKMS, and the United Nations Foundation.

“Lopez was the first national celebrity spokesperson for the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation (BCCHF) and the first Global Advocate for Girls and Women at the United Nations Foundation, where her role involves mobilizing action to address challenges faced by girls and women around the world. She has also been honored by the Human Rights Campaign with their Ally for Equality Award for her commitment to better the lives of LGBTQ people. Following Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, Lopez donated $1 million to humanitarian aid for Puerto Rico and launched a humanitarian relief campaign entitled Somos Una Voz, an effort supported by various celebrities to rush supplies to areas affected by Hurricane Maria. In addition, Lopez presented a subsequent concert and telethon for disaster relief, One Voice: Somos Live!, which raised over $35 million,” iHeart Radio added in a press release. Congratulations, J.Lo!