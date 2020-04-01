Jennifer Lopez Leads Giving Back Initiative With Her New Quibi Series

Jennifer Lopez celebrates the power of giving back in the new series Thanks a Million, coming to Quibi on April 6. The actress, singer, and entrepreneur, 50, acts as executive producer on this project with her company Nuyorican Productions. J.Lo showed her excitement on Instagram. "Now more than ever, it’s a time to give back. Join me in starting a chain of kindness in my new series," she captioned a video highlighting the show, which features 10 celebrities doing generous acts for others.

"What if paying it forward started with giving back?" is the premise of the new show, which follows Kristen Bell, Gabriel Iglesias, Nick Jonas, Karlie Kloss, Yara Shahidi, Aaron Rodgers, Kevin Hart, Tracy Morgan, Anthony Davis, and J.Lo herself.

The Hustlers star is a devoted philanthropist. Lopez has been honored for her charity work with organizations like Gloria Wise Boys and Girls Club, the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, the American Red Cross, DKMS, and the United Nations Foundation. She has also been honored by the Human Rights Campaign with their Ally for Equality Award for her commitment to better the lives of the LGBTQ community. Following Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, the Nuyorican star donated $1 million to humanitarian aid for Puerto Rico and launched a humanitarian relief campaign entitled Somos Una Voz, an effort supported by various celebrities to rush supplies to areas most affected by the storms. In addition, she presented a subsequent concert and telethon for disaster relief, One Voice: Somos Live!, which raised over $35 million.

In this new series, J.Lo will introduce fans to a special little girl that touched her heart. "Ten grateful celebrities will each be giving away $100,000 to a person who has made a profound impact on their lives," Lopez says about the show. "The catch is that person needs to give half of that money to someone else," adds Nick Jonas in the promo clip. "There are a lot of folks doing important work in the neighborhoods who don't get the props they deserve," says Tracy Morgan. "Everyday acts of kindness connect us in surprising ways," concludes Karlie Kloss. Can't wait to watch!