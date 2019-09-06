Jennifer López Shares Video On How She Learned Pole Dancing For Hustlers Role

Jennifer López made the Internet go wild with a new video of herself pole dancing she shared on Instagram. The Hustlers star showed her over 99 million followers on Instagram how she prepared for the role of exotic dancer Ramona in the film, where she shares scenes with rapper Cardi B. The clip has garnered over 6 million views in just a few hours and shows an ultra-fit JLO in tiny gym clothes rehearsing the pole dancing scenes and learning all the right moves from an instructor. “It’s rough on your body, it’s real acrobatics. I’m just trying to learn the mechanics right now because strippers have lots of time to practice, they are there every night if they work the club every night, so they start learning little by little, but we had to do a crash course,” she says in the video about pole dancing. “This is just as hard as anything I’ve ever learned. It might be one of the hardest,” she admits.

Image zoom (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

“Life begins at the end of your comfort zone. This was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done physically. But it was all worth it in the end,” the Nuyorican singer and actress, 50, captioned the post.

Her fans seemed thrilled with JLO’s new skill, as is her fiancé Alex Rodríguez we can imagine. “Yasssss, thank you for showing the world how pole truly is! It’s an art, a skill, a sport!” one follower commented. “Jaw dropped! Cannot wait to see you in this movie and at the Academy Awards!” another fan gushed. Hustlers is coming to theaters on Sept. 13.