Jennifer Lopez Shares Her Nighttime Beauty Routine

Shortly after her New Year's Eve performance, Jennifer Lopez got on Instagram to show fans her nighttime routine using her new JLo Beauty skincare line, which debuted on January 1. The Marry Me star, 51, wished fans a "happy new year" and said she was going to "wash away 2020."

"We're fresh-faced for 2021 after yesterday's #WashAway2020 event," she wrote in her IGTV. "I cannot believe that @jlobeauty is available now 🤗🎉✨ It's been years in the making and it's finally here. We've spent hundreds of rounds of testing products and formulations ... all to make sure we created the perfect products for YOU to get THAT GLOW!!! ✨✨✨ I am so proud of what we came up with and I know you're going to love it. We're JUST GETTING STARTED!!!!"

https://www.instagram.com/tv/CJjYD6XJ9Aw/

She started her routine with That Hit Single gel cream cleanser, saying, "It's an excellent, excellent cleanser. I go down to my neck. Look at that!"

Lopez then dried her face with a white towel and held it up to show there wasn't any makeup residue on her face. "My skin is completely clean," she explained. "Every one of our products leaves you with a little bit of a glow when you're done. All the makeup is gone. You can see a little bit of the redness that I have naturally. A little bit of what I have under my eyes."

After cleansing, she followed with That JLo Glow Multitasking Serum, which is a favorite of hers from the line that was sent back about "23 times" until the formula was just right.

"[I wanted to] make sure it had a tightening and instant glow effect," she said. "We finally got it right." She shared her tip of applying the extra serum on your fingers to make your hands beautiful, too.

She finished the routine with the That Blockbuster cream, describing it as feeling "like a fresh drink of water."