Jennifer Lopez Will Play an Assassin in a New Netflix Movie
This film, titled The Mother, is in addition to another Netflix project Lopez has in the works.
On Monday, Deadline reported that Jennifer Lopez will star in and produce a new movie for Netflix titled The Mother. Lopez will play a dangerous assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years ago, while on the run from her enemies. According to Deadline, the movie is "in the spirit of" Luc Besson's 1994 film Léon: The Professional.
Niki Caro, who recently directed Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan, is in talks to direct. Lopez will produce the project for Nuyorican Productions, the production company she co-founded with Benny Medina, her longtime manager. The company also produced 2019's Hustlers, for which Lopez earned Oscar buzz, and Marry Me, an upcoming rom-com that also stars Maluma.
This new project comes after it was announced that the actress would also star in and produce another Netflix movie, an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's novel The Cipher. In that movie, Lopez will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who investigates a serial killer's case after he leaves riddles online that are linked to his recent murders.
In Marry Me, due out May 14, Lopez plays Latin pop star Kat Valdez, who decides to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson) in her concert audience after she finds out her boyfriend (Maluma) has been having an affair.
Lopez has also been having success in the beauty industry with the release of her new line JLo Beauty, which debuted last month. "I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years," she said of the line. Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often. It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skincare line for everybody who was asking."