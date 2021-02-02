Jennifer Lopez Will Play an Assassin in a New Netflix Movie

On Monday, Deadline reported that Jennifer Lopez will star in and produce a new movie for Netflix titled The Mother. Lopez will play a dangerous assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years ago, while on the run from her enemies. According to Deadline, the movie is "in the spirit of" Luc Besson's 1994 film Léon: The Professional.

Niki Caro, who recently directed Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan, is in talks to direct. Lopez will produce the project for Nuyorican Productions, the production company she co-founded with Benny Medina, her longtime manager. The company also produced 2019's Hustlers, for which Lopez earned Oscar buzz, and Marry Me, an upcoming rom-com that also stars Maluma.

This new project comes after it was announced that the actress would also star in and produce another Netflix movie, an adaptation of Isabella Maldonado's novel The Cipher. In that movie, Lopez will play FBI agent Nina Guerrera, who investigates a serial killer's case after he leaves riddles online that are linked to his recent murders.

Image zoom Credit: Nathan Congleton/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

In Marry Me, due out May 14, Lopez plays Latin pop star Kat Valdez, who decides to marry a stranger (Owen Wilson) in her concert audience after she finds out her boyfriend (Maluma) has been having an affair.