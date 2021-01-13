Jennifer Lopez Gets Naked for New "In the Morning" Music Video

Jennifer Lopez poses in angel wings and nothing else in her new video, out now.

Jennifer Lopez shared a clip of her new music video "In the Morning" on Instagram with a message of self-love. The 51-year old Nuyorican singer, actress, and entrepreneur looks stunning in the video, where she appears nude save for a pair of angel wings.

"And she loved a boy even more than she loved herself ... I am soooo excited for you to see the official video for 'In the Morning.' It's full of symbolism about a dark one-sided relationship and the realization that you can't change anyone else ... you can only change yourself! Grow your own wings and walk away from anyone or anything that doesn't truly value all you have to offer," she wrote, adding the hashtags "#LoveYourselfFirst #SaveYourself #KeepEvolving #KeepGrowing #NeverSettleForLessThanYouDeserve."

Image zoom Credit: (Leon Bennett/Getty Images)

In a preview of the music video, we see J.Lo in full splendor, showing off her toned physique. "If you love me say it in the morning, not just in the evening, only when you want my body," says the song. "Sweet little white lies leave a bad taste in the mouth." The singer also looks fabulous in a white dress with a blonde bob haircut, with butterflies flying all around her.

The video is available exclusively via Triller for 48 hours.

Lopez's over 138 million Instagram followers are used to her posts showing off her sculpted body. The fitness queen recently wowed in a green bathing suit while paddleboarding at the beach.

She also took breaths away with a bikini shot titled "beach bum" that highlighted her famous derriere.