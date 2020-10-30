Jennifer Lopez Says Growing Up With Her Young Mom Was "Like Living With a Teenager"

J.Lo talked about her relationship with her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, who is featured in a new Coach campaign with the star and her twins.

Jennifer Lopez spoke about her relationship with her mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. They both star in a Coach holiday campaign with J.Lo's twins, Max and Emme. "Everything I do with my mom is really fun," said the singer and actress, 51, of Puerto Rican descent. "Even though she drives me crazy, like all our moms drive us crazy."

Image zoom Credit: (Raymond Hall/GC Images)

Lopez's mom has inspired her in more ways than one. "I get my dance moves from her," she said, adding that "Mamá Lupe" is 74 years old and has an artistic streak. "My mom is really the person who instilled the love of music in me and all of my sisters," Lopez shared. "She was a young mom, she got married when she was 20. She had my sister when she was 21. She had all of us by the time she was 26 so we all grew up together. It was like living with a teenager, to be honest."

Image zoom Credit: (Robert Kamau/GC Images)

Rodriguez was a kindergarten teacher and taught Jennifer to dream big and build her own empire. "She wanted us to be independent. She never wanted us to ever have to depend on a man for anything because that's what she was taught when she grew up," the Marry Me actress said.

Image zoom Credit: (Robert Kamau/GC Images)

"I've watched her work so many times and today is so special because I got to work with her," Rodriguez said about joining Lopez in the Coach campaign.