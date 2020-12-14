Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Her Mom's Birthday With a Surprise Party

On Saturday, Jennifer Lopez shared with her followers how she celebrated her mother's 75th birthday with a surprise party. In the video, Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, surprise J.Lo's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, and then sit down for a festive meal with a small group. Her mom also got a chance to have a quarantine-style celebration with a Zoom call attended by her loved ones, including her grandchildren.

"Love you grandma, happy birthday!" Lopez's 12-year-old twins, Emme and Max, said on the call.

The actress also shared a sweet tribute to her mom. "Happy 75th birthday to my beautiful mommy!!!" she captioned the video. "I love you so much 💕 We all do. You are the definition of being youthful and timeless at every age ... thank you for your endless love, energy, support, and for just being you!!! I love you forever."

A-Rod also shared the video and celebrated his mother-in-law on Instagram. "What an honor it was to surprise and celebrate @jlo’s mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday," he wrote. "It's obvious where Jen gets her beauty! Happy 75th to a truly wonderful woman."

While accepting the icon award at the 2020 Billboard Women in Music event, Lopez also shouted out her mom for introducing her to the thing that would become her career. "Music has always been my passion," she said. "When I was little, music took the mundane and elevated it into a celebration. It's been my obsession ever since. And along with dance, it was my first love."