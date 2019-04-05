Friendly Exes: Latinx Stars Who Stayed Friends With Former Loves

During their seven year marriage, Marc Anthony and Jennifer López built an empire! Not only did the Nuyoricans record music together, they also co-starred in the film El Cantante about Salsa singer Hector Lavoe and had twins! The Second Act star said to TODAY: “While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered.”

Lopez said that Anthony would insist: “You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer. And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time.”