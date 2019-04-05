Friendly Exes: Latinx Stars Who Stayed Friends With Former Loves

I DO
Many fans tuned in this morning to Telemundo’s Un Nuevo Día to witness the much-awaited televised reunion of Luis Fonsi and ex wife Adamari López. The Despacito singer visited the morning show to talk about his role as coach on the network’s talent contest La Voz. To welcome him on the set with a big hug was one of Un Nuevo Día’s cohosts, who happens to be the woman he walked down the aisle with in Puerto Rico in 2006! Would there be tension? Would sparks fly again? Viewers were dying to know!
AWAITED REUNION
The Puerto Rican stars divorced in 2010 amid allegations in Lopez’s memoir Viviendo that the singer was unfaithful, which Fonsi denied. Since then, both have rebuilt their lives and have had kids with their new partners. The two of them were all smiles as they reunited on Un Nuevo Día, hugging it out and letting bygones be bygones.
ON TOP OF THE WORLD
During their seven year marriage, Marc Anthony and Jennifer López built an empire! Not only did the Nuyoricans record music together, they also co-starred in the film El Cantante about Salsa singer Hector Lavoe and had twins! The Second Act star said to TODAY: “While I was married to Marc, he really helped me with my confidence, and he saw where I suffered.”
Lopez said that Anthony would insist: “You’re a great singer. Don’t ever let anybody tell you you’re not a great singer. And I respected him so much because I consider him one of the best singers of all time.”
AMIGOS
Today the parents of Emme and Max are great friends and still spend time together. Here is Marc with JLo’s love Alex Rodríguez at their daughter Emme’s dance recital.
BYE BYE LOVE
Marc Anthony is also very friendly with ex wife Shannon De Lima. The singer and the Venezuelan model said ‘I do’ in a fairytale ceremony in Dominican Republic in 2014. He called the statuesque beauty his “statue of liberty” and they seemed madly in love. However in 2017 —after a much-commented kiss between Marc and JLo after a performance together at the Latin Grammys— he and Shannon were divorced.
HELLO FRIENDSHIP
There was no bad blood between them and the Venezuelan model was seen after their divorce hanging out with the salsero in his yacht in Miami. The two of them —along with De Lima’s son from a previous relationship— also had a fun get-together with friends including actor Will Smith.
MR. CRUISE AND MRS. CRUZ
When Spanish actress Penélope Cruz met Hollywood’s leading man Tom Cruise the stars seemed to have aligned! The two dated for three years after meeting on the set of the film Vanilla Sky in 2001. They remained great friends after their split and were caught by paparazzi having a non-romantic dinner with mutual friend Salma Hayek.
TELENOVELA LOVE
Gaby Espino and Jencarlos Canela met as costars in the telenovela Más sabe el diablo. Their great chemistry went beyond the small screen and they became a hot real-life couple, having their own ‘Espinela’ fan club.
ALL SMILES
The actors, who share son Nikolas, are great coparents and are always supporting each other’s new work projects.
UNBREAKABLE BOND
Was Wilmer Valderrama ‘the one who got away’ for Demi Lovato? The singer and the Venezuelan American actor still share a strong bond. He rushed to her side in July after she suffered an overdose and continued to show his support as she seeked treatment. During Lovato’s hospitalization, multiple sources told PEOPLE Valderrama spent hours every day by her side. “He saw her through so many ups and downs and was her rock through some of her darkest moments. To see her back in such a sad and vulnerable place is heartbreaking for him,” said a friend of the exes. “Demi always hoped they would end up back together in the future. He’s the love of her life and vice versa.”