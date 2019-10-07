See the First Photos of Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Filming New Rom-Com Marry Me

Those who can’t wait to see the sizzling chemistry between Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in their new romantic comedy Marry Me, now being filmed, can get a little taste of it on Instagram. Both singers shared photos from the set of their new project and their fans loved it.

“The art of collaboration … it’s what I love about this business!” J.Lo wrote in her post, which shows her with Maluma in what looks like a dance studio. “True magic happens when inspiration meets the absence of ego. It’s so much fun when different artists come together and everyone contributes to create something special and true and real for everyone to experience and enjoy! Issa flow … Here we go!” Maluma commented on her post, “I’m so grateful.” This marks the Colombian star’s acting debut, a dream he’s had since he was a child.

The “Felices Los 4” singer, 25, who plays Lopez’s fiancé in the film — also starring Owen Wilson — also shared a photo of himself filming scenes with the Nuyorican star, 50. In it, the pair share a laugh while going over the script.

Lopez also shared a video where she singes her famous ballad “No Me Ames” — recorded with ex-husband Marc Anthony — with Maluma at his Friday concert at Madison Square Garden in NYC.

Lopez’s appearance was a complete surprise and got the crowd cheering; the performance was filmed as a scene for the new movie. We’re counting the days till we can see it on the big screen!