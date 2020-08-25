Jennifer Lopez Is Launching Her Own Makeup Line

Jennifer Lopez is venturing into the beauty world with her very own makeup and skin care line, which will be called JLo Beauty, and — according to her Instagram — will be coming out very soon. People reports that Lopez, 51, has been working two years with Inglot Cosmetics on a makeup collection, and now she's finally revealing some of the new line to her fans.

In an Instagram post featuring two glamorous selfies and a gorgeous sunset, Lopez shared news of the upcoming line. "Sunset glow," she wrote. "#JLo Beauty coming soon."

Her caption was decidedly short on details, but according to an application filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office in December 2019, JLo Beauty will offer cosmetics as well as skin care products.

The idea for JLo Beauty has been in the works for a while. In 2018, Lopez told Refinery29 that she had been working on her own skin care products, but before anything launched, she needed to ensure everything was absolutely perfect for her fans. "I will be coming out with a skin care line," she said then. "I've been working on it for a long time because I don't want to put [just] anything out. It's going to be something that works. That's what you can count on when my name is on something."