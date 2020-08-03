Jennifer Lopez Shares a Makeup-Free Selfie

It's long been posited that Jennifer Lopez does not age, and her latest selfie, shared over the weekend, only offers further proof. In the photo, Lopez, 51, wore a white monogrammed robe as she sat outside, with her natural hair tossed to the side and her face completely free of makeup. "Good morning everyone!!! #MorningFace," she captioned the picture, shared to her Instagram on Saturday.

J.Lo was promptly bombarded with lots of praise from her fans, like one who dubbed her an "ageless beauty." One person wrote, "She woke up like this."

The star has been spending time with her family in the Hamptons, enjoying bike rides and making TikToks with her kids. "These bops had me hype!" she wrote, captioning videos of her jamming to some early 2000s songs with her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, and their daughters. "Party in Club Basement with Alex, Lulu, Ella Bella and Nick!"

She also shared another selfie on Sunday, looking her true Bronx self. "Empathy: The ability to understand and share the feelings of another," she captioned the photo, which shows her wearing a sweatshirt with the word "Empathy" on it. She accessorized with matching sweatpants, a messy updo, green sunglasses, gold hoops, and white Nike sneakers.