Jennifer Lopez Doesn't Think It's Weird She Dressed as A-Rod's Ex

In a new interview with Andy Cohen, Jennifer Lopez, 51, said that she didn't think it was "weird" that she dressed up as her fiancé's ex-girlfriend Madonna for Halloween this year. She explained that she and Alex Rodriguez, 45, had planned to have an elaborate Halloween party but had to cancel it because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Instead, the couple decided to wear their outfits at home and celebrated the holiday with "four friends," including Lopez's longtime manager, Benny Medina.

"We all got dressed up, like, way too much," she said. "My kids were, like, hiding in the bedrooms. They were like, 'What are you doing?' I had dressed up as Madonna and Alex was Bruce Springsteen." When Cohen asked if the situation felt "odd" given that Rodriguez "maybe dated Madonna for two seconds," Lopez responded with a laugh. "No," she said. "I mean, it was so long ago. No, it wasn't weird at all. I loved it."

Lopez wore a white wedding gown with a "Boy Toy" belt buckle, which was inspired by Madonna's 1984 album cover for Like a Virgin. She shared a photo of the outfit on Instagram with the caption, "Crazy for youuuu."

During the interview, Lopez also talked about the couple's wedding plans. The pair announced their engagement in March 2019 after two years of dating, but have since postponed their wedding due to the pandemic.

"It was really sad because we were supposed to get married in June and we had planned at all," she said, explaining that they had planned for a ceremony in Italy when the country became the epicenter of the outbreak. "So we canceled it. And then we tried to regroup for later in the year, a few months ago. And I was like, 'Nope, still not the right time.' So it was just a little disappointing."