Jennifer Lopez Recreates the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" Video

In honor of the 20th anniversary of her second album, J.Lo, Jennifer Lopez recreated the video for "Love Don't Cost a Thing" on Instagram and encouraged her fans to do the same.

In the clip, Lopez referenced the video for one of her biggest hits, slowly stripping while walking. "Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!!" she wrote. "Had a little fun at a recent shoot 😎 #Throwback #LoveDontCostAThing #JLO20thAnniversary #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge."

While wearing a vintage J.Lo shirt, she also thanked her fans for their support. "As I reflect on the fact that it's the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs," she wrote. "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl."

Lopez recently gave an interview for the premiere episode of the new YouTube series Coach Conversations, a series by the brand Coach, for which the star is an ambassador. In the new interview, she spoke with Jay Shetty about therapy and self-love.