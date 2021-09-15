Jennifer Lopez is back on her block; the Puerto-Rican powerhouse visited her old stomping grounds in the Bronx to support fellow Latinas with a new initiative just in time for Hispanic Heritage Month.

On Sunday, Lopez appeared at The Lit. Bar, a Latina-owned and the only independent bookstore in the Bronx, as part of a new philanthropic project—Limitless Labs.

"Back home in the Bronx!! Thank you to all the incredible Latina entrepreneurs for sharing your stories and letting me share mine with you yesterday!" the star wrote on her Instagram. "You inspired me more than you will ever know. Remember, we're not asking for a seat at the table…we're the CEOs at the table!"

In partnership with Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, the initiative has been designed to support and empower Latina entrepreneurs. The partnership, with a focus on those businesses based in the Bronx, will provide greater access to the 10,000 Small Businesses curriculum and brand and marketing support.

"Thank you, David Solomon and your Goldman Sachs team, for bringing together this powerhouse group and creating the 10,000 Small Business Program so these Founders can get the access and resources they deserve," Lopez added in her post. "This is just the start of #LimitlessLabs, and I can't wait for what's to come! ✨"

Jennifer Lopez visits the independent bookstore the Lit. Bar in The Bronx NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Suzy Batlle, Cristina Collazo, Jennifer Lopez, Noelle Santos, and David Solomon speak at the Jennifer Lopez and Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses event to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage Month with Latina business owners at The Lit. Bar on September 12, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage ) | Credit: (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage )

Noelle Santos, owner of the Lit. Bar, Isabella Guzman, the 27th Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, and Maria Teresa Kumar, CEO of Voto Latino, joined Lopez at the event. The women shared their stories and the struggles of growing their businesses after the COVID-19 pandemic.

"No matter where we go, we know where came from 🙅🏾‍♀️🙅🏽‍♀️," Santos wrote on the Lit Bar Instagram. "The COVID testing truck and into #thelitbar to kick off Latinx Heritage Month with a wepa. We had the honor of hosting @jlo on the block for an intimate roundtable presented by @goldmansachs, shining light and resources on Latina entrepreneurs. Special thanks to our neighbors @thirdavenuebid @beatstronyc @ceetay and @sbagov and everyone who supported all the logistics it took to make this happen."