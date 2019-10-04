LatinXcellence: Jennifer Lopez Conquers the World While Celebrating Her Roots

Image zoom

Here at People CHICA we celebrate our Latinidad 365 days a year, but during Latinx Heritage Month, we go extra hard. Established in 1988, Latinx Heritage Month recognizes the generations of Latinx Americans who have positively influenced and enhanced our society. All month long, we’ll be celebrating with a series called #LatinXcellence, highlighting women who are making a difference in Latinx culture today through their art, work and activism.

Jennifer Lopez is on top of the world. She’s performing at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020, there’s Oscar buzz for her role of Ramona in the movie Hustlers, and she just wrapped the super successful It’s My Party tour to celebrate her recent 50th birthday. The entrepreneur, YouTuber and producer also added a new fragrance — Promise, her 25th — to her growing business empire just this week. Does she ever stop? Seemingly no, but judging by how fabulous she looks at red carpets — and walking the runway at Milan Fashion Week in a revamped version of her iconic green Versace dress — she must be getting some beauty sleep.

The mom of twins Max and Emme and bride-to-be is also a force to be reckoned with on social media, with over 100 million Instagram followers. J.Lo doesn’t forget to give back, either. Following Hurricane Irma and Hurricane Maria, she donated $1 million to humanitarian aid for Puerto Rico and raised over $35 million with the concert and telethon for disaster relief One Voice: Somos Live! She is also a spokesperson for Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals and the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation and is a global advocate for girls and women at the United Nations Foundation. She has been honored by the Human Rights Campaign with their Ally for Equality Award for her commitment to better the lives of the LGBTQ community, and will soon receive the iHeartRadio Corazón Latino Award for her philanthropic work.

She puts her heart and passion into every project, but fame doesn’t seem to faze Jenny from the Block, who keeps her feet on the ground and a smile on her face. “For me it’s always important to remember where I came from,” she told People CHICA. “The Bronx, New York, being Latina — that’s who I am.”