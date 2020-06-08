Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Join Black Lives Matter Protests in L.A.

Over the weekend, Jennifer Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, joined the Black Lives Matter protests in Los Angeles, thanks in part to encouragement from her son, Max, who suggested that she use her large platform to speak up for justice for George Floyd and others.

"Today I had Emme and Max make me and Alex a sign for the protest," she wrote on Instagram. "Max told me a few days ago: 'you know mom, since you have a following like some of my YouTuber gamers and they ask us to support things and we do, you should do that for George Floyd.' I said, 'funny you say that baby, I am planning a few things. Do you want to help by making a sign?' And they did!!"

She also shared the discussions the family had about how it's important to speak out against injustice when you see it. "We talked about how if one person doesn’t have justice then no one does," she wrote. "That this country was built on the belief of freedom and justice for all. We must take a stand for what we believe in and fight against the injustices in this world. So we continue to peacefully protest until there is change."