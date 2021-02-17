Jennifer Lopez Starts Beauty Challenge for Fans to Show Off Their Natural Glow
The actress used her new line JLo Beauty for the #ImReel challenge.
On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez started the #ImReel challenge with the help of her new line JLo Beauty. The 51-year-old is using the challenge to encourage her fans to show off their natural glow while using the new products. "From GLAM to ✨GLOW✨!!!!" she wrote, along with a video of herself doing the challenge while her song "I'm Real (Murder Remix)" featuring Ja Rule played in the background. "So excited to kick-off the #ImReel challenge. Show me how you glow and I'll reshare my faves."
The new line — which J.Lo says has been 20 years in the making — features an abundance of skin-care products like a gel cream cleanser, serum, mask, cream, SPF 30 moisturizer, eye cream, and complexion booster.
"I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years," Lopez told People. "Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often. It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skin-care line for everybody who was asking."
This isn't the first time the actress, who's currently in the Dominican Republic filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding, has started a social-media challenge. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her second album J.Lo last month, the Bronx diva started the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.
"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!!" she wrote alongside the clip. "Had a little fun at a recent shoot."
She also thanked her fans for their support. "As I reflect on the fact that it's the #JLo20thAnniversary, I just wanted to say thank you to all of you for being with me, loving me and supporting me through all the ups and downs," she wrote. "Thank you so much for all the love over the past 20 years!! I love you so much!! #MyLoveDontCostAThing #SameGirl."