Jennifer Lopez Starts Beauty Challenge for Fans to Show Off Their Natural Glow

On Wednesday, Jennifer Lopez started the #ImReel challenge with the help of her new line JLo Beauty. The 51-year-old is using the challenge to encourage her fans to show off their natural glow while using the new products. "From GLAM to ✨GLOW✨!!!!" she wrote, along with a video of herself doing the challenge while her song "I'm Real (Murder Remix)" featuring Ja Rule played in the background. "So excited to kick-off the #ImReel challenge. Show me how you glow and I'll reshare my faves."

The new line — which J.Lo says has been 20 years in the making — features an abundance of skin-care products like a gel cream cleanser, serum, mask, cream, SPF 30 moisturizer, eye cream, and complexion booster.

"I think I've been thinking about it for about 20 years," Lopez told People. "Everywhere I went, I felt like everybody was always asking me about my skin. And as I got more mature, the questions came more often. It was actually very nice, but I realized that it was almost like an obligation. Like I had to put out a skin-care line for everybody who was asking."

This isn't the first time the actress, who's currently in the Dominican Republic filming her new movie Shotgun Wedding, has started a social-media challenge. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of her second album J.Lo last month, the Bronx diva started the #LoveDontCostAThingChallenge.

"Happy 20th Anniversary to my 2nd album J.Lo!!!!" she wrote alongside the clip. "Had a little fun at a recent shoot."