10 Iconic Jennifer Lopez Moments

September 27, 2019 06:09 PM
She started as a Fly Girl, but now she's on her way to the Super Bowl (and possibly the Oscars). Take a look back at some of the biggest moments in Jennifer Lopez's life.
PLAYING A LEGEND

J.Lo had her first leading role in 1997 when she played Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena, about the Tejana star who was killed by a fan.

THE DRESS 

Wearing the iconic Versace dress at the Grammy Awards in 2000. Legend has it that this frock inspired the creation of Google Images. 

MOST INFLUENTIAL AWARD 

On October 15, 2002 she received the Most Influential Artist Award at the VH1 Vogue Fashion Week Awards.

BENNIFER

J.Lo and then-fiancé Ben Affleck attended the 2003 Academy Awards, where Lopez presented the trophy for Best Art Direction. 

JENNY THE ENTREPRENEUR

La Diva del Bronx launched her own clothing line and perfume in 2003.

FAMILY TIME

In 2007, J.Lo and her then-husband Marc Anthony announced that they were going to have twins.

EL CANTANTE

In 2007, Lopez and Anthony released El Cantante, a movie that brought the magic of salsa to the screen.

ROM-COM QUEEN

In 2010, J.Lo starred in one her many successful romantic comedies, The Back-Up Plan.

REGAL RAMONA

This month, Lopez stars in Hustlers as Ramona, a stripper who charms everyone she meets. The role is already garnering Oscar buzz for J.Lo, who’s never been nominated.

THE ONE AND ONLY

Lopez broke the internet this month when closing out Versace’s latest fashion show, wearing a reimagined version of the iconic 2000 Grammys dress.

