10 Iconic Jennifer Lopez Moments

PLAYING A LEGEND
J.Lo had her first leading role in 1997 when she played Selena Quintanilla in the biopic Selena, about the Tejana star who was killed by a fan.
THE DRESS
Wearing the iconic Versace dress at the Grammy Awards in 2000. Legend has it that this frock inspired the creation of Google Images.
MOST INFLUENTIAL AWARD
On October 15, 2002 she received the Most Influential Artist Award at the VH1 Vogue Fashion Week Awards.
BENNIFER
J.Lo and then-fiancé Ben Affleck attended the 2003 Academy Awards, where Lopez presented the trophy for Best Art Direction.
JENNY THE ENTREPRENEUR
La Diva del Bronx launched her own clothing line and perfume in 2003.
FAMILY TIME
In 2007, J.Lo and her then-husband Marc Anthony announced that they were going to have twins.
EL CANTANTE
In 2007, Lopez and Anthony released El Cantante, a movie that brought the magic of salsa to the screen.
ROM-COM QUEEN
In 2010, J.Lo starred in one her many successful romantic comedies, The Back-Up Plan.
REGAL RAMONA
This month, Lopez stars in Hustlers as Ramona, a stripper who charms everyone she meets. The role is already garnering Oscar buzz for J.Lo, who’s never been nominated.
THE ONE AND ONLY
Lopez broke the internet this month when closing out Versace’s latest fashion show, wearing a reimagined version of the iconic 2000 Grammys dress.