Jennifer Lopez Celebrates the First Anniversary of 'Hustlers'

Over the weekend Jennifer Lopez, 51, celebrated the first anniversary of Hustlers, the film that earned her a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actress. "Celebrating ONE YEAR of @hustlersmovie!!!" she wrote on Instagram, sharing a trailer for the hit movie and tagging her co-stars Cardi B, Constance Wu, Julia Stiles, Keke Palmer, Lili Reinhart, and Lizzo, among others.

Lopez's portrayal of stripper Ramona Vega was highly praised, earning her a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild award and trophies from multiple film critic associations. Her Oscar snub was widely discussed by fans and critics alike, and in an interview with Oprah Winfrey during the 2020 Vision Tour, she admitted that she was disappointed about not being nominated. "I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it," she said. "I got so many good notices, like more than ever in my career, and there was a lot of like, 'She's gonna get nominated for an Oscar.' I'm reading all the articles and I'm like, 'Oh my God, could this happen?' And then it didn't, and I was like, 'Ouch!' It was a little bit of a letdown."

Her anniversary celebration came a day before the star revealed the release date of her new movie Marry Me, which also stars Maluma and Owen Wilson. "SAVE THE DATE," she wrote, sharing a clip of the movie. "@marrymemovie is coming to theaters this Valentine’s Day. RSVP by dropping a 🤍 in the comments!"