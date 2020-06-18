Fans helped choose the name Tyson for the new pooch.

Jennifer Lopez's New Dog Now Has a Name and His Own Instagram

The J-Rod family is growing! Last week, Jennifer Lopez got her son, Max, a goldendoodle puppy, who was named Tyson after fans helped them decide between that and Yankee.

"Welcome to the fam," J.Lo wrote on Instagram. "What should we name this cutie!? Tyson or Yankee? All will be revealed soon!"

After fans decided on Tyson, Max shared the news and the new handle for Tyson's own Instagram account. "Thanks for voting on a name for my pup!!!" he wrote. The account is already full of adorable photos of the dog hanging out with the family.

Tyson "captions" his own pictures, like this one, which he called his "first family photo."

He also shared his excitement to learn how to play baseball with former New York Yankees star Alex Rodriguez.