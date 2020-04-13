Jennifer Lopez and Ex Sean "Diddy" Combs Reunited for a Good Cause

Jennifer Lopez and ex Sean "Diddy" Combs danced this weekend for a good cause. The rapper hosted a virtual danceathon to raise money for the nonprofit organization Direct Relief, which provides medical equipment to communities in need. Lopez, 50, and Combs, also 50, dated for two years and had an amicable breakup in 2001. The two singers reunited for this dance challenge, although they respected the rules of social distancing! The Hustlers star and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, danced from their home in Miami, virtually joining Combs and three of his sons.

J.Lo says A-Rod is a big fan of the rapper, formerly known as Puff Daddy. “Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!” Combs told Lopez and Rodriguez, 44. The former Yankees star responded, “Love you, buddy!”

“We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours,” J.Lo added. During the Instagram Live, Lopez and the rapper danced salsa and the Nuyorican singer joked to her ex: “I probably taught you that!”

Combs and Lopez have remained friends and have run into each other at awards shows. The rapper also joined J.Lo at the after-party for the finale of her All I Have residency in Las Vegas in 2018.

The rapper's danceathon on Easter Sunday also featured Maluma, Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, and other celebs. Diddy raised over $3.4 million in donations, which will help fight the coronavirus pandemic.