Jennifer Lopez and Shakira Defend Their Decision to Perform at the Super Bowl

Despite the continued controversy surrounding the NFL over its treatment of Colin Kaepernick (among other things), the league confirmed earlier this fall that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez would co-headline the Super Bowl halftime show in 2020. Some artists, including Cardi B and Rihanna, have refused the performance slot in past years in protest of the NFL’s treatment of players who kneeled during the national anthem. “My soul wouldn’t feel right,” Cardi said in February.

In a new interview with The Guardian, Shakira opened up about her decision to perform at the show, which will mark the first time two Latinx artists have headlined it together. “I think it’s the right thing to do for the Latino community because we’ve also been through so much in Trump’s America, with walls being built,” she said. “It’s an opportunity to celebrate our culture, you know?”

Lopez, who covers the new issue of GQ, had similar feelings on the subject. “It’s an amazing platform and one of the biggest in the world to put out whatever message you want to put out there,” she said, noting that she had no conflicting feelings about doing the show. “Whatever message of love or — I don’t want to give anything away — I think it’s taking a chance to do it. I feel that it’s a great thing to have two Latina women in Miami headlining the Super Bowl, and what we could do with those 12 to 14 minutes to make people understand our worth and value in this country … I think it could be a really beautiful celebration.”

The Super Bowl will take place February 2, 2020 in Miami, Florida.