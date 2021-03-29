Watch Jennifer Lopez Dance to Drake in a Yellow Bikini

The singer enjoyed a drink while lounging at the pool and listening to DJ Khaled's song "Popstar."

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez, 51, shared some videos of her poolside time in the Dominican Republic on her Instagram Stories. She's in the Caribbean filming her upcoming romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz.

In the videos, Lopez is seen wearing a strapless yellow bikini, aviator sunglasses, an oversized ring, and her signature hoop earrings, with her hair in a bun and a champagne flute in hand.

"Cheers to the weekend," she captioned one of the clips.

The singer was lounging by the pool while listening to DJ Khaled's song "Popstar," featuring Drake. Lopez and Drake had a brief rumored fling, around the time the two shared a cozy snapshot of themselves embracing in 2016. Shortly after that, Lopez's relationship with her now-fiancé Alex Rodriguez was confirmed.

The pair recently faced rumors that they had ended their engagement, but have since denied that and said that they are working on bettering their relationship. "Although Jennifer has been filming, she has been able to spend time with Alex, too. It has been great for them to spend time in person," a source told People. "They both seem much happier. They are taking things slowly though. They still have a lot to figure out before their relationship is great again."

The source also added that Lopez was "very much ready to give up" on their relationship but "she is happy they are still together."