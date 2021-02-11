Jennifer Lopez Reveals She Went to Couples Therapy with Alex Rodriguez

Jennifer Lopez spoke to Allure about her relationship with fiancé Alex Rodriguez. The cover girl — who looks stunning at 51 posing with shorter hair — revealed that she and the former Yankees player, 45, of Dominican descent, went to couples therapy when the coronavirus pandemic started.

"I miss being creative and running on 150. But Alex, of all people, was like, 'I love it. I love being at home. I love doing my Zooms. I love knowing the kids are there, and you're there all the time.' It has been actually really good," said the singer and actress, of Puerto Rican descent. "We got to work on ourselves. We did therapy. I think it was really helpful for us in our relationship."

She says they were both saddened to have to cancel their destination wedding last summer but knew that postponing their nuptials was the best call due to safety measures during the pandemic. "It was a big deal. We had been planning for months and months and months, and it was overseas," she said about their big day. "Maybe that wasn't the right time. You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment."

Rodriguez seems to be his future wife's biggest fan, standing by J.Lo's side when she performed at Joe Biden's inauguration, at the 2020 Super Bowl, and the New Year's celebration in Times Square. Recent rumors of an alleged affair between A-Rod and Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy also don't seem to have affected the power couple, who shared a date night during the 2021 Super Bowl and have continued to show their love on social media.

In her interview with Allure, J.Lo also reflected on her nonstop life before the pandemic. "I started training for Hustlers in January 2019. I went from training for Hustlers to doing Hustlers to going on a tour to doing awards season while filming Marry Me," she recalled. "I remember filming all day and working on the music in my trailer and then doing interviews and then being on the phone with my kids because they had just entered middle school. I remember being on the phone with Emme, telling her to do two hours of homework, and then getting on with Max and putting him to sleep and then learning my lines for the next day. Then training for Super Bowl rehearsals. And then it was the Super Bowl. It was nonstop for a year. So, after that, I was like, 'I'm going to rest. For a month.'"