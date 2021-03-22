Jennifer Lopez Celebrates the 24th Anniversary of Selena

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez, 51, celebrated the 24th anniversary of the 1997 movie Selena, which helped launch her career. She posted a series of videos from the movie on Instagram. "I can't believe it's been 24 years since the release of Selena," she captioned a video of her starring as the late Queen of Tejano music. "I'm so proud of this movie!!! So proud to be a small part of Selena's amazing legacy."

She also shared how she got the role and prepared for her big turn on screen. "When I was preparing for the role, I studied her tirelessly, her every step, her finger movements, her lips ... her infectious laugh ... her expressions," she shared. "Once it was time to be her in the movie and we were filming the big Houston Astrodome scene I did the first take and after it Edward James Olmos who played Selenas father, an amazing and powerful actor came to me and said, 'you've done your homework, now just let it go ... just let everything go ...' so I did and just did my thing ... the rest is what you see in the movie!!"

Lopez also showed her gratitude for the Quintanilla family and all those involved in the production. "Thank you Selena!! Thank you Greg Nava, thank you Abraham, Marcella, Suzette and AB for trusting me ... and all the actors and everyone involved in this life-changing experience ... I love you all!! #SelenaMovie24thAnniversary," she wrote.