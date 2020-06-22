Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Ex-Husband Marc Anthony on Father's Day
The Bronx Diva also wished a happy Father's Day to her own father and fiance Alex Rodriguez.
There's nothing but love between exes Jennifer Lopez and Marc Anthony — the star took the time to wish Anthony a happy Father's Day on Sunday. "Happy Father’s Day flaco!!" she caption a series a photos with their twins Max and Emme. "Wishing you the best day today."
The two have always been hands on with their kids despite divorcing in 2014, and have been spotted together at their kids' events looking friendly (and often bringing their new partners).
J.Lo also celebrated her own father, David Lopez, with a video on Instagram. "Dad, thank you for being you… for loving me for who I am… I am so lucky to have you as my dad. Happy Father’s Day," she expressed.
Her Father's Day social media celebration didn't stop there. She also honored her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, with a video. "Having you in all of our lives is such a blessing. Watching you with all our babies makes my soul sing. Happy Father’s Day macho bello!!! We love you so so much," she captioned the video, which showcases their precious family moments.