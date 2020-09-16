Jennifer Lopez Remains Ageless in a $400 Bikini

On Tuesday, Jennifer Lopez, 51, enjoyed the last days of summer by relaxing seaside in a pink bikini by Emilio Pucci, whose signature printed swimsuits usually cost $400. “Feeling golden," the singer captioned the sunset photo. "Holding on to the last few moments of summer." The picture has already garnered over 2 million likes, along with a ton of fire and heart-eye emojis.

The star accessorized her bikini with a pair of her go-to hoop earrings from Jennifer Fisher, which cost around $150. This isn't the first time the Bronx diva has flaunted her curves on social media. Back in April, she shared a picture of herself in a white bikini wearing natural hair while celebrating Earth Day. "Mother Earth," she wrote. "Be conscious of how you treat her. Love her and she will keep you forever."

The new photo comes a few days after the star announced the release date of her new movie Marry Me, which co-stars Maluma and Owen Wilson and is set to come out on Valentine's Day next year. She also kickstarted the Hispanic Heritage Month celebration by honoring her daughter Emme, who performed with her at this year's Super Bowl halftime show. She reposted E! News's Instagram of Emme singing, which the network described as an example of "generational greatness."