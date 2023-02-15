The superstar couple solidifies their love further in a very permanent way.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Reach New Relationship Milestone with Matching Tattoos

Jenny from the block and her papi are taking their love to new heights.

In an Instagram post shared on February 14, Jennifer Lopez revealed that she and her husband Ben Affleck had acquired matching tattoos.

For her tattoo, the singer-actress got a delicate and minimalistic design that featured an infinity symbol with an arrow striking through it.

Along the edges of the infinity symbol, both her name and Affleck's name can be seen.

For the Argo actor's tattoo, he got an equally minimalistic tattoo of two arrows crossing with both his and his wife's initials.

JLo and Ben Affleck at the 65th GRAMMY Awards Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck further solidify their love with matching tattoos. | Credit: Getty Images / John Shearer

Lopez captioned the carousel of images with, "Commitment ♾️ Happy Valentine's Day my love 🤍 ."