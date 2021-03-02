Jennifer Lopez Shares a Sexy Self-Care Selfie on Instagram

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez, 51, showed off her amazing physique in a sexy selfie on Instagram. The post came just before the two-month anniversary of her new skincare line, JLo Beauty, which she launched on New Year's Day.

"#Selfcare Sunday ✨♡✨ @jlobeauty #selfiesunday #sundayfunday," the singer captioned her selfie, while wearing a white, high-cut bathing suit from Heart of Sun, which cost $180.

Lopez's amazing glow in the photo was achieved using her line, including That JLo Glow serum with olive complex, That Limitless Glow sheet mask, and That Blockbuster Wonder Cream with hyaluronic acid.

While the Bronx diva is no stranger to sexy selfies, she has admitted that she's struggled with body confidence in the past.

She told U.K. magazine DARE: "It's hard to avoid comparing yourself to others, and I've definitely been guilty of it myself. I remember thinking I wasn't thin enough because I had curves."

She eventually came to the realization that "feeling beautiful is an attitude, and we should all look for the beautiful things we love about ourselves, regardless of how our bodies compare to someone else."

The bikini selfie also came after she reunited with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in the Dominican Republic, where she's filming her latest film Shotgun Wedding alongside Josh Duhamel and Lenny Kravitz. She shared loving photos of the pair celebrating Dominican Independence Day.