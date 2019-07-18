Are We Dreaming? Maluma and J.Lo Are Doing a Rom-Com Together

OMG! Maluma will co-star with Jennifer Lopez in new romantic comedy. According to Deadline, the Colombian heartthrob, 25, will play J.Lo’s fiancé in the upcoming film Marry Me. In the movie, the “Felices Los 4” singer will play a rock star who sweeps Lopez’s character off her feet. The story starts off with J.Lo about to say “I do” at Madison Square Garden, but calling off the wedding when she realizes Maluma baby is cheating on her with her assistant. The distraught bride has a meltdown on stage and picks a random guy from the crowd to marry her instead — a lucky math teacher played by Owen Wilson.

Image zoom Jon Kopaloff/WireImage; Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for dcp

The story is based on a novel by Bobby Crosby and filming will begin in October in New York City. PEOPLE reports the film will be directed by Kat Coiro, known for Modern Family and Shameless, among other popular productions.

Maluma seems to be on cloud nine about his big-screen debut. The reggaeton star told Entertainment Tonight in May that acting was on his bucket list. “I would love to [act]. It’s just that everything comes at its moment,” he said. “Then, with God’s help, I will look for opportunities to act. But if I do it, I would want to do something big. To do something in Hollywood, something that represents a big movement. At the moment, I’m focused on my musical career.”

The urban music artist had all eyes on him when he released his sexy music video “Medellín” with the almighty Madonna earlier this year, and now he gets to share the big screen with J.Lo. Can you imagine a steamy scene between the two Latinx supernovas? Will their chemistry sizzle? How will their real-life romantic partners — Alex Rodriguez and Natalia Barulich — react to the on-screen smooches? The countdown to the Marry Me premiere date starts now.