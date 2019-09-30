All About Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez's Super-Glam Engagement Party

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their love with a romantic engagement party this weekend, and shared some photos of the fun night on Instagram. J.Lo’s 11-year-old twins Max and Emme were also part of the celebration, as were A-Rod’s daughters Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14. “So great celebrating with family and close friends last night,” Rodriguez captioned a photo next to a laughing Lopez, with a red heart emoji. The bride-to-be looked stunning in a white silk dress. The intimate party took place in Los Angeles on September 27 and included the couple’s family and close friends, PEOPLE confirmed.

Lopez also shared a beautiful photo with A-Rod, Emme and Elle, caption with heart emojis and the date of the party.

A source close to the couple told the magazine that their kids will play a huge role in their wedding. At a recent Hustlers press junket, Lopez said they still haven’t set a date for their big day, but are enjoying every moment together. “For them both, they are still all about their family with the four kids. Their initial strong attraction for each other would have quickly faded if they had not been able to come together as a family,” the insider close to Lopez and Rodriguez told PEOPLE. “The kids are amazing together. And they have wanted Jennifer and Alex to get married for a long time.”

Image zoom (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

Rodriguez’s proposal also seemed like a scene out of one of Lopez’s rom-coms — he got down on one knee at a beach in the Bahamas in March after two years of being together.

The Dominican American former baseball star hinted to Strahan, Sara and Keke that theirs may be a destination wedding. “I got one clue for y’all. One wedding clue,” he said. “It’s gonna be a long flight.” He also revealed that the Wedding Planner actress is doing all the planning! “When you think about wedding plans and Jennifer is your partner, all you do is — you do a lot of nodding,” Rodriguez joked on the show. “I don’t know where the location is, I don’t know what I’m wearing, I don’t know when it is. I’ll just show up.”