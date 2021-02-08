Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy a Date Night at the Super Bowl

Just last year, the singer performed at the halftime show with Shakira.

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez, 51, and Alex Rodriguez, 45, enjoyed a date night at the 2021 Super Bowl. The singer and her fiancé attended the big game at the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida where Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers beat the Kansas City Chiefs.

Lopez documented her black-and-white ensemble for the event on her Instagram Story as she wrote "#SBLV Bound 🏈🏈🏈."

At one point during the game, the couple posed for a photo while holding up a sign that read, "Thank you health care heroes," honoring the frontline workers who have been fighting the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ahead of the game, Rodriguez shared a video on Instagram in which he asked Lopez and their friends to guess who would win the game while they walked from their plane. "Jen, who do you have today for the Super Bowl," he asks in the clip, as Lopez replies that she's undecided. "I love them both," she says, as Rodriguez responds, "OK, we'll come back to you."

On his Instagram Story, the retired baseball star expressed their excitement at watching the Weeknd's halftime show a year after Lopez and her co-headliner, Shakira, performed.

Last week, Lopez looked back on her Super Bowl LIV performance, sharing a series of never-before-seen photos and video montages. "Unseen #SuperBowlLIV video and photo dump 🏈 One year ago today," she wrote with the photos.

In January, Lopez performed at President Joe Biden's inauguration; Rodriguez told Jimmy Fallon that she was more nervous to perform there than at the Super Bowl.