New Details About How J-Rod Is Healing: "They Love Each Other"

"They invested a lot into their relationship," a source told People. "An official split would be devastating on so many levels."

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are fighting to keep their romance alive. "Alex flew to the Dominican Republic, and Jennifer was excited to see him in person," a source close to Lopez told People. "They want to spend time in person to figure out their life together."

The former Yankees star, of Dominican descent, 45, and the actress and singer, of Puerto Rican roots, 51, spent quality time in this Caribbean paradise, where J.Lo is filming the comedy Shotgun Wedding. "The past few days were upsetting and stressful," said the Lopez source. "She and Alex have a lot of issues they hope they can work through, but they both seem willing to do whatever it takes to stay together."

Sources close to the couple added that they have been struggling. "She's been contemplating breaking up with Alex for six months," said a Lopez friend. J.Lo also told Allure that she and her fiancé had done couples therapy during the pandemic.

The Lopez source told People that "Madison has no bearing on the rough patch," shutting down previous romance rumors between Rodriguez and Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy.

Life in lockdown took its toll. "They both liked spending more time together as a family, but it was difficult to keep that special spark when they saw each other every day," the Lopez source said of the couple.

Being away from each other while Lopez filmed in the Dominican Republic only made things more difficult. "Filming during COVID has been very hard for her," said the Lopez source. Besides missing her 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, "not having Alex around all the time makes her stressed."

The family they have built — which includes A-Rod's daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12 — motivated them to try to save their union. "Jennifer was very unhappy," added the Lopez source. "They've been trying to keep it together for the kids."

They own properties together in New York, Los Angeles, and Miami. They also became business partners, doing a joint deal with wellness brand Hims & Hers and with the sunglasses brand Quay. "They're tied in their business worlds so it's not a cut-and-dry breakup," said the Lopez friend. "It's taken a while for them to even think about untangling it all ... They invested a lot into their relationship. An official split would be devastating on so many levels."

Ultimately, though, they are fighting for a happy ending. "They love each other," said the Lopez source, "and they have so much to lose if they split."