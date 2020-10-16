Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden for President

On Friday morning, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Joe Biden in a video they posted on Instagram. The power couple want to see the former vice president become the next president of the United States and are showing him their full support. "For me it's [about] unifying the nation again," says Lopez, of Puerto Rican descent. "Getting rid of this hate. I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK. That to me is really sad, because it's not the country I believe that I grew up in."

Image zoom Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

"This is not about red or blue or Republican or Democrat," says Rodriguez, a former professional baseball player, businessman, and philanthropist of Dominican descent. "This is about humanity and how we take care of people that are in most need. It's about leadership."

J.Lo and her fiancé urged Latinos to head to the polls and make their voices heard. "The Latino community will determine what will happen in this election," she emphasized. "We're excited to vote, our voice has never been more important," added A-Rod. "We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us so much."