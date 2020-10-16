Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Endorse Joe Biden for President
The power couple shared a video on Instagram endorsing Joe Biden as the next president of the United States.
On Friday morning, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez endorsed Joe Biden in a video they posted on Instagram. The power couple want to see the former vice president become the next president of the United States and are showing him their full support. "For me it's [about] unifying the nation again," says Lopez, of Puerto Rican descent. "Getting rid of this hate. I hate thinking about my kids walking around in a world where it's OK to be racist or prejudiced because our administration says it's OK. That to me is really sad, because it's not the country I believe that I grew up in."
"This is not about red or blue or Republican or Democrat," says Rodriguez, a former professional baseball player, businessman, and philanthropist of Dominican descent. "This is about humanity and how we take care of people that are in most need. It's about leadership."
J.Lo and her fiancé urged Latinos to head to the polls and make their voices heard. "The Latino community will determine what will happen in this election," she emphasized. "We're excited to vote, our voice has never been more important," added A-Rod. "We want to come together as a team to defeat COVID and to rebuild this U.S. economy that needs us so much."
The couple asked their followers to support an administration that has a plan to control COVID-19, improve racial equity, and put an end to hatred and divisiveness. "For the last couple of months I've been having charlas with so many Latino women, and I tell them, 'If I have the honor of being the next First Lady, Latina women will have a seat at the table,'" said Dr. Jill Biden, to which Joe Biden added, "And in the Cabinet!" The former vice president emphasized that "it's all about family," and said he would listen to the needs of the Latino community if he gets elected. "This is about letting people know that there is nothing beyond our capacity," the candidate said. "There is so much we can do."