Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Reunite After Breakup Rumors

On Sunday, Alex Rodriguez, 45, flew to the Dominican Republic to reunite with his fiancée, Jennifer Lopez, 51, who is filming her newest movie there. The reunion comes after the pair faced breakup rumors last weekend. "We are working through some things," they said in a joint statement obtained by People, denying that their engagement is over.

A source told People that the actress was happy to see the former baseball star. "Alex flew to the Dominican Republic yesterday," they said. "Jennifer was excited to see him in person. They are really trying to figure things out."

"It was a happy reunion," the source added.

On Monday, he shared a video on his Instagram Story, writing, "Happy Monday. New week. New day." He tagged Lopez in the post after they had spent two weeks apart, adding, "Onward. Upward."

Multiple sources confirmed that the couple had called it quits, but Rodriguez told photographers "I'm not single."

"They never officially broke up and talked about it but are still together," a source close to the pair told People last week. "They hit a rough patch. But were not broken up." They also added that last month's rumors about Rodriguez having an affair with Southern Charm's Madison LeCroy "had no bearing on the rough patch at all."

Lopez also addressed the rumors on her social media to the beat of Saweetie's "Pretty B**** Freestyle," including several headlines that referred to her relationship with Rodriguez. "Sunday brunch playlist," she captioned the post.