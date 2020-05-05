How Jennifer Lopez Stays Positive During Difficult Times

Jennifer Lopez is currently in quarantine with Alex Rodriguez and their kids in Miami, and while most of her posts on Instagram have been about the family's time in isolation, she recently shared a message about what helps her get through difficult times. "I make it a habit to say three things I’m grateful for as soon as I open my eyes and then at night when I’m lying in bed I list three good things out loud that happened that day," she wrote on Instagram.

Her fiancé responded, "Love this, baby" to her uplifting post, which shows her happily jumping on a trampoline at their Miami home. Stars like Kourtney Kardashian, Pia Toscano, and hairstylist Chris Appleton also commented.

J.Lo has also been using the time to reflect on the importance of taking care of the Earth during these uncertain times. The actress dazzled with her natural hair in a white bathing suit while celebrating Earth Day last month. With this look, she's seemingly referencing her character Harlee Santos from the series Shades of Blue, which ran on NBC for three seasons.

As if J.Lo's inspiring post wasn't uplifting enough, she also recently revealed that her NBC show World of Dance is returning to the small screen for its fourth season on May 26. The dance competition, which she judges alongside Derek Hough and Ne-Yo, will be a great reason to stay inside — quarantine or not!